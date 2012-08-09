CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Busta Rhymes “Year Of The Dragon” Tracklist

2 reads
Leave a comment

busta rhymes year of the dragonBusta Rhymes is preparing to make his Young Money/Cash Money debut with his ninth album Year Of The Dragon (not to be confused with Sisqo’s Enter The Dragon).The highly anticipated collection of tracks features the single “King Tut.” Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Gucci Maine, Camron, Vbyz Kartel, Maino, Anthony Hamilton can also be heard on the album!

MUST READ: Busta Rhymes Reunites With L.O.N.S At 2012 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival [Video]

Peep the tracklist and artwork, below:

busta rhymes tracklist

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

Young Jeezy Becomes A&R At Atlantic Records

Whitney Houston Speaks Returning To The Big Screen In “Sparkle”

Blazers Nicolas Batum Punches Spanish Player In The Groin [PHOTO]

Busta Rhymes “Year Of The Dragon” Tracklist was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Busta Rhymes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 11 hours ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 23 hours ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 3 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close