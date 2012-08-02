G.O.O.D Music has their eyes set on ruling our speakers this season with the release of their compilation “Cruel Summer.” Between MMG, Young Money and Kanye West‘s roster of rap talent, each crew is trying to come out on top and G.O.O.D music has a great chance at reigning supreme.

MUST READ: Kanye West & Pusha T – “New God Flow” [NEW MUSIC]

West took to Twitter to reveal the cover art for the highly-anticipated album. The tri-fold digipack packaging shows a topless Grecian woman.

“Cruel Summer” features hit songs “Mercy” and “New God Flow,” and is due out September 4!

Spotted @Rap-Up

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

“L&HHATL” Reunion Rumors: K. Michelle & Rasheeda Fight, Scrappy Proposes

Snoop Dogg Throws His Hat Into The “American Idol” Ring

Katherine Jackson Reinstated As Guardian Of Michael’s Children

G.O.O.D Music Reveals “Cruel Summer” Album Cover was originally published on theurbandaily.com