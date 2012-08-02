CLOSE
G.O.O.D Music Reveals “Cruel Summer” Album Cover

G.O.O.D Music has their eyes set on ruling our speakers this season with the release of their compilation “Cruel Summer.” Between MMG, Young Money and Kanye West‘s roster of rap talent, each crew is trying to come out on top and G.O.O.D music has a great chance at reigning supreme.

West took to Twitter to reveal the cover art for the highly-anticipated album. The tri-fold digipack packaging shows a topless Grecian woman.

“Cruel Summer” features hit songs “Mercy” and “New God Flow,” and is due out September 4!

G.O.O.D Music Reveals “Cruel Summer” Album Cover was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Close