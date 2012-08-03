Drake On Finishing High School, R&B, and Whether He Grew Up Privileged

CLOSE
In an interview with NOW Toronto, Drake shared his plans to earn his high school diploma, his thoughts about the state of R&B and answers the question about whether or not he grew up rich.

On finishing high school:

I’m actually spending my summer graduating high school. That’s my main focus after OVO Fest. I only have one credit left, and I’m really excited about that.

On the state of R&B:

Surface R&B doesn’t work any more. The whole heartthrob thing, songs about unrealistic love and tearing your shirt off every show – that’s not really where it’s at any more. It’s becoming harder for those guys to sell records, and harder for them to succeed.

The more you can tap into people’s minds – ‘I think that stuff and I’ve just never been able to say it, and this guy just said it for me’ – that’s the brand of music that’s winning right now, and that’s a great thing. It just makes for better music to listen to.

On whether or not he grew up with money:

People like to build their own story about my life. I don’t know if it makes them feel better, or if it makes it okay for them to not like me, but the last thing I grew up as was rich.

I had rich friends, but they weren’t giving me their money. I’m just not the type of guy to go ‘No, no, no, I’m not rich.’

