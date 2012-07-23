CLOSE
Tia & Tamera Mowry, & More Hit Up The Pink Carpet At The 2012 Teen Choice Awards [PHOTOS]

Last night, the young and hip Hollywood crowd hit up the pink carpet for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. Sisters Tia & Tamera, Zoe Saldana and more were among the participants.

Take a look:

Tia & Tamera Mowry, & More Hit Up The Pink Carpet At The 2012 Teen Choice Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

