Last night, the young and hip Hollywood crowd hit up the pink carpet for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. Sisters Tia & Tamera, Zoe Saldana and more were among the participants.

Take a look:

Like Hellobeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News & Gossip!

READ MORE ABOUT TIA & TAMERA BELOW:

Tia Mowry Tweets Pic Of Tamera’s Baby Bump [PHOTO]

Tia vs. Tamera At 2012 People’s Choice Awards: Who Looked Better?

Tia Mowry Talks Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: “It Was A Struggle”

Tia & Tamera Mowry, & More Hit Up The Pink Carpet At The 2012 Teen Choice Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com