Add Common to the growing list of celebs who are facing foreclosure on their homes.

The rapper is reportedly facing foreclosure on his home in Chicago, Illinois after allegedly falling behind with his mortgage payments reports TMZ.

Common co-owns an apartment with his manager Derek Dudley, but bosses at Bank of America claim the pair has failed to make any mortgage payments on the property since March.

The website reports Bank of America bosses are demanding the full total of the mortgage plus interest and penalties, totaling more than $345,389.

Pay your bills people!

Common Facing Foreclosure On Chicago Apartment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com