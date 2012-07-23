CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Common Facing Foreclosure On Chicago Apartment

1 reads
Leave a comment

Add Common to the growing list of celebs who are facing foreclosure on their homes.

The rapper is reportedly facing foreclosure on his home in Chicago, Illinois after allegedly falling behind with his mortgage payments reports TMZ.

Common co-owns an apartment with his manager Derek Dudley, but bosses at Bank of America claim the pair has failed to make any mortgage payments on the property since March.

The website reports Bank of America bosses are demanding the full total of the mortgage plus interest and penalties, totaling more than $345,389.

Pay your bills people!

Like Hellobeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News & Gossip!

READ MORE ABOUT COMMON BELOW:

Common On What He Learned From Exes Erykah & Serena: “To Speak Up & Be A Man”

Common Releases His New Memoir: “One Day It’ll All Make Sense”

Common Facing Foreclosure On Chicago Apartment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Common

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close