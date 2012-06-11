CLOSE
It's All Black Music
Home

MY FAVORITE ALBUM: Curren$y Shows Love To Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You”

0 reads
Leave a comment

With THC-friendly rapper Curren$y’s album The Stoned Immaculate hitting streets, the J.E.T.S. general tells TheUrbanDaily.com which  album is responsible for  his high times on stage.

TUD: As far as your music and career, what album has been the most inspirational for you?

Curren$y: Marvin Gaye, the I Want You album. Because I saw a DVD [where] he performed some records from that album. And just the way he performed and the way the crowd was and the control he had over the crowd and what I saw the music do to him. He kind of like lost control of himself, like moving crazy… it was just nuts. So that made me listen to the album. I saw the concert before I heard the entire album and that made me seek the album out.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Once I listened to the album, I kinda realized that the studio sessions had to be crazy because I felt the same way I felt when I watched it. So that was before the freshman cover, before I started doing shows and that really affected my shows. The way he used the microphone with a wire is how I know how to handle a microphone with a wire. I hate microphones with wires because you can’t move. [But] I know what to do with my other hand with the wire because of him. That’s what definitely did everything for me.

Have you gotten that holy-ghost feeling [where] you saw him get on stage during one of your own shows?

I don’t know! Cause that’s kinda like auto pilot what happens out there so I’m not really sure. I just know the energy is in the crowd and it comes from there.

If you could talk to Marvin about that album, what would you ask?

Were there chicks in the booth while he was recording? What were they drinking? What level was the lighting in there? Just simple shit like that I just wanna know cause I would want that same world in my workspace, that had to be a hell of a zone…

Check out more Black Music Month content on TheUrbanDaily!

Dave “The Dopefiend” Carter On The Killing Of 17-Year-Old Ty Jackson [FICTION]

MY FAVORITE ALBUM: David Banner Discusses Goodie Mob’s “Soul Food” [EXCLUSIVE]

MY FAVORITE ALBUM: Freddie Jackson Gives Props To The Isley Brothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Nuttin But Love: Tony Dofat And Pete Rock Remember Heavy D [EXCLUSIVE]

Check out more classic soul on BlackPlanet Radio!

MY FAVORITE ALBUM: Curren$y Shows Love To Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Curren$y , Marvin Gaye

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 1 day ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 3 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 3 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 4 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close