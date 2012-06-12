CLOSE
Fab Or Fug: Rihanna’s See-Thru Pink Ensemble [PHOTO]

Rihanna who is known for her barely-there- don’t-care racy outfits may have outdone herself with this latest outfit. The Bajan stunner turned heads yesterday while shopping in Soho by wearing a sheer tube top that showed off her nips.

Oh yeah and she topped off the outfit was a pair of chucks!

RiRi recently took to her Twitter page to defend a recent accusation made by the UK Sun that she used a body double for her Armani ads that were released earlier this year.

In true Rihanna fashion, she took to her Twitter page and went in:

“Ok @thesunnewspaper , this is the only way I could say this to you!!! F**K YOU….AND yo baggy a** condom,” later adding, “Who is Jahnassa,” and, “Does she have a tat on her hand too?”

What did you think of RiRi’s outfit?

photos
