Rihanna who is known for her barely-there- don’t-care racy outfits may have outdone herself with this latest outfit. The Bajan stunner turned heads yesterday while shopping in Soho by wearing a sheer tube top that showed off her nips.

Oh yeah and she topped off the outfit was a pair of chucks!

RiRi recently took to her Twitter page to defend a recent accusation made by the UK Sun that she used a body double for her Armani ads that were released earlier this year.

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of the latest celebrity gossip

In true Rihanna fashion, she took to her Twitter page and went in:

“Ok @thesunnewspaper , this is the only way I could say this to you!!! F**K YOU….AND yo baggy a** condom,” later adding, “Who is Jahnassa,” and, “Does she have a tat on her hand too?”

What did you think of RiRi’s outfit?

CHECK OUT THESE HOT RIHANNA STORIES:

[POLL]: Rihanna Needs Curvier Body Double, Is She Too Skinny?

Did Chris Brown & Rihanna Kiss & Make Up

Check Out This Hot Rihanna (Or Rihanna Body Double) Gallery From Her Armani Ad!

Fab Or Fug: Rihanna’s See-Thru Pink Ensemble [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com