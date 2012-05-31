Church Announcements: The Artificial Hand With Real Fingers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The church announcements from Bernice Jenkins are always full of randomness, and she covers everything from ashy church members, to a man with an artificial hand with real fingers in this edition. Take a listen to Bernice Jenkins making Miss Janie LOL in the audio player below!

[ooyala code=”hrZDN3NDrOzTu2dWU8g31QosmDZAo1wN”]

