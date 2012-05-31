CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Church Announcements: The Artificial Hand With Real Fingers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The church announcements from Bernice Jenkins are always full of randomness, and she covers everything from ashy church members, to a man with an artificial hand with real fingers in this edition. Take a listen to Bernice Jenkins making Miss Janie LOL in the audio player below!

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” In Your Inbox

Want more of Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements? Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

[ooyala code=”hrZDN3NDrOzTu2dWU8g31QosmDZAo1wN”]

RELATED: Bernice Church Announcements: Lesbians Who Want To Learn To Like Men [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Camel Toe Praise Dancers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bernice Church Announcements: The Pastor Who Watches “Single Ladies” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

[ooyala code=”hrZDN3NDrOzTu2dWU8g31QosmDZAo1wN”]

Church Announcements: The Artificial Hand With Real Fingers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Artificial Hand , Bernice Jenkins , Church Announcements

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 5 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close