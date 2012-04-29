Rihanna and the cast of Battleship sailed into Peal Harbor for a photocall at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Hawaii on Saturday.

Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker, Taylor Kitsch, and Alexander Skarsgard posed for photos at the memorial site where some of the movie was shot.

Battleship has already grossed over $100 million overseas.

Rihanna Visits Pearl Harbor For “Battleship” Photocall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com