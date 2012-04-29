POTUS Barack Obama had the audience of the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in D.C, cracking up as he delivered a humor filled speech. Not only did the President declare wart on Christmas he announced that for his second term in office, he would be listening to Young Jeezy! “YEAHHH!”

He and Michelle shared a laugh after he revealed that he sings it to her all the time! Lindsey Lohan, Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were just some of the high profile celebrities in attendance.

Like HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

Would You Make This Face If You Met President Obama?

President Obama Slow Jams The News With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

President Obama Name Drops Young Jeezy At Correspondents Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com