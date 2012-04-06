CLOSE
Cuban Gooding Jr. Facing Sexual Harrasment Charges

Cuba Gooding Jr. is shooting down reports he sexually harassed and groped several women in a New Mexico bar last month … telling TMZ the allegations are “bulls**t.”

Just a few weeks ago, reports surfaced CGJ had rolled into a tavern in Albuquerque on March 1 and got super grabby with several women … before allegedly punching a guy who tried to take his picture.

But yesterday at LAX … Cuba was adamant he did nothing wrong … and when we asked about the women possibly having photo evidence … he brushed it off telling us, “Yeah … yeah right.”

Reported Via TMZ.com

