Man Eats Cocaine From Brother's Butt, Dies…..

THIS IS A DAMM SHAME. THE VIDEO LEFT ME SPEECHLESS….

According to KOAT:

A South Carolina man’s brother died after police said he was forced to eat cocaine hidden in his brother’s backside.

Both brothers were taken into custody on allegations they had drugs in their car.

But police told Charleston, S.C., TV station WCIV there were additional drugs hidden in 23-year-old Deangelo Mitchell’s backside.

Officers said Deangelo Mitchell convinced his brother, 20-year-old Wayne Mitchell, to swallow the ounce of cocaine to hide the evidence. He died soon afterward.