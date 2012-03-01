CLOSE
Katherine Jackson Nixes Paris Jackson’s Chris Brown Video Appearance

I wonder if Michael Jackson would allowed his daughter to make a cameo???

ACCORDING TO RHYMESWITHSNITCH:

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is a huge fan of Chris Brown but when Chris asked if Paris could be in his next video, Paris’ grandmother, Katherine Jackson, shut that idea down quick…

From The National Enquirer

Felonious punk CHRIS BROWN – who’ll never live down that RIHANNA butt-whuppin’ – just approached MICHAEL JACKSON’s 13-year-old daughter PARIS with a deal to appear in his next music video, but grandma/guardian KATHERINE JACKSON went ballistic and barked: NO!!

Turns out Paris – who’ll make her movie debut in the upcoming fantasy adventure/ family pic, “Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys” – is a HUGE fan of the girl-bashing rapper and was deliriously happy at the offer.

“But her excitement turned sour when Katherine nixed the entire idea,” said a Jackson source.

“She doesn’t feel that Brown, who was convicted of felony assault for his attack on Rihanna, is a good influence. She allows her granddaughter to be a fan, and lets her attend his concerts, but she draws the line at Paris working side by side with him.”

