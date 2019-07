“Boom Boom” the single off RYE RYE’s debut album Go! Pop! Bang!, due May 15 on N.E.E.T. Recordings/Interscope. The Baltimore singer/rapper has some fun on this track, which samples the chorus from the Vengaboys’ ’90s hit “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”

DEFINITELY GOING TO BE A HIT ON THE DANCE FLOOR!! I SEE A LOT OF REMIXES FOR THIS ONE!!

