Birdman Talks Cash Money Releasing 12 Albums this Year & Signing Limp Bizkit

Birdman obviously isn’t worried about over-saturating the market because he wants to drop 16 albums under the YMCMB umbrella in 2012.

Birdman also chopped it up with XXL & spoke about signing Limp Bizkit to Cash Money Records.

On how the signing came about:

“Fred [Durst] reached out, bruh. It was weird how it happened. He was like, ‘Stunna, what’s good?’” I was like, ‘What’s poppin, 5?’ [Fred said] ‘I wanna join the team.’ Whoa! For real? He didn’t have to say it twice. I was already a fan of him. When the opportunity came, we really was supposed to announce it at the Grammy’s. Wayne was going to announce it at the Grammys, but he did it when he felt like it.

Looks like its another YMCMB Year in 2012.

