If you take a pic of Chris Brown. he might snatch ya phone!

Chris Brown was in Miami with Tyga and they went to a club called Cameo, after the club Christal Spann was walking out and saw Chris Brown getting into his Bentley and walked up towards Chris and snapped a picture of him, then allegedly, Chris Brown Snatched her iPhone through the window and allegedly said the following to Christal

“Bitch, you’re not gonna put that on the Internet.”

Christal Filed a police report with the Miami Police and they are investigating the “robbery by snatching” incident because Chris, allegedly, drove off in his car with Christal’s iPhone, which was the $500 version of the iPhone.

If Chris did do this and if he is prosecuted he could be in violation of his probation, from his Rihanna incident…. The investigation is on going