CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

If you take a pic of Chris Brown. he might snatch ya phone!

4 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown was in Miami with Tyga and they went to a club called Cameo, after the club Christal Spann was walking out and saw Chris Brown getting into his Bentley and walked up towards Chris and snapped a picture of him, then allegedly, Chris Brown Snatched her iPhone through the window and allegedly said the following to Christal

“Bitch, you’re not gonna put that on the Internet.”

Christal Filed a police report with the Miami Police and they are investigating the “robbery by snatching” incident because Chris, allegedly, drove off in his car with Christal’s iPhone, which was the $500 version of the iPhone.

If Chris did do this and if he is prosecuted he could be in violation of his probation, from his Rihanna incident…. The investigation is on going

Chris Brown , iphone , Miami , Robbery , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close