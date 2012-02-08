CLOSE
Pilar Sanders Sues Deion Sanders & Female “Friend” For Beat Down

Deion and Pilar SandersAfter having to make a trip to the emergency room because of a beat down, Pilar Sanders is suing Deion Sanders and his female “friend” Laura Jones. According to TMZ, Pilar claims Deion “orchestrated” the violent attack which was designed to physically force her out of his Texas mansion.

According to the documents, Deion summoned Laura — his “fake aunt” — to help him physically remove Pilar from the home on Feb. 6 so Deion could change the locks and bar her from returning.

Pilar claims Jones is legally banned from entering the home … but she entered the place anyway … so Pilar says she demanded that the woman leave immediately. Instead, Pilar claims, the woman “squared off and took a swing at [Pilar] hitting her in the eye.”

Pilar says Laura “continued to hit, slap, punch, choke, push and kick” her … causing various injuries. Pilar says she was so scared, she grabbed a KITCHEN KNIFE and prepared to defend herself until cops arrived.

Now, Pilar wants a judge to issue a restraining order against the woman … and she wants Deion to fork over a check for the mental and physical pain.

After the incident, Deion claimed Laura was only at the home to fix his phone system and said Pilar’s account is completely untrue.

Can these two just get divorced already??? I’m over it!

