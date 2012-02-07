CLOSE
Tyga Careless World : Rise Of The Last King Tracklist

Tyga Careless World Tracklisting Young Money rapper Tyga is set to release his album on February 21, 2012. With the date rapidly approaching, the tattooed rapper’s album tracklisting has surfaced on the web. Nas and Wale make appearances as well as members of the Young Money. Lil Wayne guests on “Faded” while “Muthaf****a Up” sees Nicki Minaj drop a guest verse.

Check out the tracklist below. Will you be copping Tyga’s new album?

1. Careless World 4:29

2. Lil Homie 3:54

3. Muthaf****a Up (ft. Nicki Minaj) 3:54

4. Echoes Interlude 0:55

5. Do It All 4:54

6. I’m Gone 4:54

7. For The Fame 3:52

8. Birdman Interlude 0:50

9. Potty Mouth 4:44

10. Faded (ft. Lil Wayne) 3:26

11. Rack City 3:23

12. Black Crowns 5:26

13. Celebration 3:01

14. Far Away (ft. Chris Richardson) 3:26

15. Mystic AKA Mado Kara Mieru Interlude 0:23

16. This Is Like 4:18

17. King & Queens (ft. Nas & Wale) 4:08

18. Let It Show 3:59

19. Love Game 7:34

20. Lay You Down 4:05

21. Light Dreams 3:48

Source

