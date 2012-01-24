CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kelly Rowland Talks Blue Ivy Carter: “She’s More Precious Than A Diamond”

5 reads
Leave a comment

kelly rowlandKelly Rowland couldn’t stop smiling as she spoke about her bestie Beyonce and Jay-Z’ baby girl Blue Ivy Carter! The “Motivation” singer sat down with E! where described Blue as “more precious than a diamond. She’s just so stunning. I’m so happy for my sister and her husband. She’s beautiful.”

“She’s an incredible mother. I’m so incredibly proud of her, so proud of her,” added Kelly. “She’s in mommyville and I’m so happy for her and her husband’s in daddyville, and the baby is very beautiful.”

Beyonce’s $1.3 Million Hospital Room Revealed! [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Carter On Her Way Home From the Hospital!

Beyonce , Blue Ivy Carter , kelly rowland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 20 hours ago
04.10.19
16 Black Magical Moments From Marsai Martin’s ‘Little’…
 2 days ago
04.10.19
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
T.i. & Family On Vacation When All Of…
 2 days ago
04.08.19
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
04.05.19
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup…
 6 days ago
04.05.19
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
 1 week ago
04.03.19
Hollywood Zay
Sauce Overload
 1 week ago
04.04.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 1 week ago
04.02.19
0 item
Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make…
 1 week ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.02.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 1 week ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 1 week ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 2 weeks ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 2 weeks ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 2 weeks ago
03.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close