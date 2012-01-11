Michelle Obama Is Not Some Angry Black Woman!

For every time someone calls a black woman strong, 5,000 others will call her angry. When you’re a strong black woman and the wife of the first black president, you’re going to get called angry more often than not. Michelle Obama has fallen victim to the angry black woman label thanks to a new book written by New York Times writer, Jodi Kantor. In the book, Kantor tells of The First Lady having issues with President Obama’s top advisers.

Michelle Obama was interviewed by Gayle King where she refuted those claims. Obama told King, “I guess it’s just more interesting to imagine this conflicted situation here. That’s been an image people have tried to paint of me since the day Barack announced, that I’m some kind of angry black woman.”

Mrs. Obama also stated that she has no real contact with Obama’s staff. “If there’s communication that needs to happen, it’s between staffs,” she said. “I don’t have conversations with my husband’s staff.”

For more on the story, head over to Black Voices.

