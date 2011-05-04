CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

WOW! OSAMA WAS GROWIN' THAT GOOD??!

0 reads
Leave a comment

ABOTTABAD, PAKISTAN- Holy smoke! According to reports, marijuana plants were found on the outside of Bin Laden’s compound where he was killed. The New York Daily News reports:

Reporters at Bin Laden’s million-dollar hideout discovered small plots of marijuana growing in the deserted lots on the compound’s perimeter.

The dope plants were planted on three sides of the compound, alongside some less sexy crops such as cabbage and potatoes, CNN reported Tuesday.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 9 hours ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 17 hours ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 24 hours ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 4 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close