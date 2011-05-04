WOW! OSAMA WAS GROWIN' THAT GOOD??!

ABOTTABAD, PAKISTAN- Holy smoke! According to reports, marijuana plants were found on the outside of Bin Laden’s compound where he was killed. The New York Daily News reports:

Reporters at Bin Laden’s million-dollar hideout discovered small plots of marijuana growing in the deserted lots on the compound’s perimeter.

The dope plants were planted on three sides of the compound, alongside some less sexy crops such as cabbage and potatoes, CNN reported Tuesday.