“Frequently Asked Questions”

Where is the concert?

The Dallas Convention Center

600 South Griffin Street (HALL’S — C, D, E, & F)

Dallas, Texas, 75020

What time is the concert?

Doors Open ——– 11:00 AM

Show Time ——– 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM

Can I buy tickets on line? Yes

On 03/19/2011 log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com

Where can I purchase tickets?

Starting March 23, 2011 you can purchase tickets at all Levine’s Department Stores (Listed Below) or at the Radio One Studio located at 13331 Preston Road –Suite 1180 in the Valley View Mall located @ Loop 635 and Preston Road next to JC Penny’s.

How much are tickets and when can I purchase them?

Internet Early Bird Sale 03-19-11 to 03-23-11 $ 12.00

Internet Sales 03-24-11 to 04-30-11 $ 17.00

Presale at All Levines 03-24-11 to 04-30-11 $ 17.00

At Door 05-01-11 $ 25.00

What hours do Levine’s sell tickets?

Monday through Saturday = 10 A to 7P

Sunday = 12 P to 5P

What hours do Radio One Dallas sell tickets?

Monday through Friday = 9 A to 5P

Is there a service charge?

Online ———- ———– $ 3.75 Handling fee (2 to 3 days to Deliver)

Presale ——— Levine ———— $ 1.75 (Credit Card – Debit Cards & Checks Only)

Presale ——— Levines ———– $ 1.75 (Cash Sales)

Presale ——— Beat Studio ——- $ 0.00 All Sales

What about parking?

General parking at the Venue is 12.00

Can I buy tickets at the door?

Yes —- 25.00 Dollars

How can I register my group to perform on the second stage?

Contact “Synbad” at 972-331-5400

Who do I contact for vending information?

Contact Muhammad or BC @ 972-331-5400

How do I get Information to register my car in the Car Show?

Log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com for registration information.

